Leaked Video Shows Russell Vought's Confidential Take On Trump And Project 2025

The co-author of Project 2025, Russell Vought, was caught on tape discussing his work on policy for former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The Centre for Climate Reporting published a covertly recorded video of Russell Vought last month, according to CNN. The footage was captured in a Washington hotel suite and reveals Vought’s views on presidential power, plans to limit pornography and immigration, and his belief that the GOP should prioritize “Christian nation-ism” over “religious liberty”.

Vought, under the impression he was meeting with relatives of a conservative donor, was in fact speaking to employees of the Centre for Climate Reporting. The video was made public on Thursday, shedding light on the mindset of a key figure in the MAGA movement.

Despite Trump’s public dismissal of Project 2025, Vought suggested in the video that such rejections were merely “graduate-level politics.”

He also disclosed that his organization, the Center for Renewing America, was quietly drafting hundreds of executive orders, regulations, and memos in anticipation of potential action on Trump’s plans.

The Centre for Climate Reporting justified its methods, arguing that unveiling Vought’s private remarks about his relationship with Trump and work on Project 2025 was in the public interest.

In response to the video, a representative for the Center for Renewing America downplayed its importance, stating it did not reveal any new comments from Vought. A spokesperson for Trump declined to comment on the video.

Why It Matters: The leaked video provides a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of the Trump administration and the MAGA movement. It reveals the extent of planning and preparation that went into Project 2025, despite its public rejection by Trump.

The video also highlights the role of private discussions and undisclosed plans in shaping political strategies and policies.

The Centre for Climate Reporting’s decision to publish the video underscores the ongoing debate about the balance between privacy and the public’s right to know.

