Rivian Launches Travel Kitchen To Cook On The Move For $1,400

EV startup Rivian Automotive RIVN on Thursday launched a travel kitchen for its drivers composed of a fold-out two-burner induction cooktop, priced at $1,400.

What Happened: The cooktop can be powered by Rivian’s R1 vehicles or any 120-volt power source with 15 amperes of current. The travel kitchen is specifically engineered for Rivian vehicles and unfolds onto tailgates. It can also be stowed into R1T gear tunnels or R1 trunks when not in use.

"We applied the same rigorous standards used to test, develop, and build our vehicles to our Travel Kitchen,” Rivian Staff Mechanical Engineer of Adventure Products Lindsey Cross said in a statement.

The travel kitchen is up on the company’s online shop and is priced at $1,400. The kitchen also comes with a storage bag and hangout lights in addition to a sturdy surface for meal prep and a food-safe cutting board.

Easy to carry, quick to set up, and perfect for bringing people together — we designed our new Travel Kitchen to make it simple to cook anything from snacks to unforgettable meals on the back of an R1T, an R1S or anywhere else your adventures take you. Available now:… pic.twitter.com/8biaZOjnjR — Rivian (@Rivian) August 15, 2024

Though designed for Rivian vehicles, the travel kitchen can also be used with a non-Rivian vehicle or a table if there is access to power.

Why It Matters: Rivian markets its R1 vehicles- both the R1S SUV and the R1T truck- as electric vehicles capable of adventures. Both the vehicles start at around $70,000.

The company launched the second generation of R1 vehicles in June with several hardware improvements and a redesigned software experience, in addition to new features.

The company is also looking to start production of its lower-priced R2 SUV in 2026, priced at around $45,000.

Photo courtesy: Rivian