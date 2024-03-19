Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Upcoming Roadster 'Not Even Really A Car' And Would Be 'Cooler Than The Cybertruck'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday teased more details on the EV giant’s upcoming Tesla Roadster, including that it won’t even “really” be a car.

What Happened: The new Roadster, Musk said, will be a collaboration between Musk’s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX and Tesla.

“It’s going to be really cool. It’s going to have some rocket technology in it,” Musk said in an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon while adding that he would prefer to keep some details under wraps for later. “The only way to do something cooler than the Cybertruck is to combine SpaceX and Tesla technology to create something that’s not even really a car.”

Musk, however, said that the vehicle will have no big wings as they will be impractical on the road and no propellers. It will instead have wheels and a drive-by-wire yoke similar to those used in modern jets. When asked if the idea is a flying car, Musk said with a laugh, “Maybe. It’s not out of the question.”

On whether he believed the new Roadster would set a precedent for future vehicles, the CEO said, “I don’t think anyone will ever make anything like the Roadster we are going to make. “

Other Updates On Roadster: Late last month, Musk said that Tesla aims to finalize the design of the new Roadster by late 2024, with deliveries expected to commence in 2025. According to Musk, the new Roadster would surpass the Model S Plaid as Tesla's fastest car, achieving the 0-60 mph sprint in under a second.

Regarding Tesla’s stock slump in the last few months, Musk said in the interview, “Stocks go up and down, but what really matters is we are making & delivering great products. Tesla products are outstanding.” Musk noted that the Model Y SUV was the best-selling car last year and that the company’s latest offering- its Cybertruck- is “very well received.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed up 6.3% at $173.88 on Monday. However, the stock is down 30% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock