Russia Strikes Back At Ukraine's Ground Incursion Into Kursk

Russia countered Ukraine’s ground incursion into Russia’s Kursk region with missiles, drones and airstrikes.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers advanced across the Russian border a week ago. The surprise attack allowed Ukraine to occupy a piece of Russian territory 7.5 miles deep and about 25 miles wide.

Moscow evacuated almost 200,000 people. It rushed in reserves and heavy weaponry in response to Ukraine’s ground attack, Reuters reported.

Russia’s defense ministry published images of Sukhoi Su-34 bombers hitting Ukrainian troops in the Kursk border region, according to the ministry, and said it countered attacks at villages about 17 miles from the border.

Russian forces destroyed 35 Ukrainian tanks, 31 armored personnel carriers, 18 infantry fighting vehicles and 179 other armored vehicles during the week-long battle, it said.

“The uncontrolled ride of the enemy has already been halted,” Major General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Chechen Akhmat special forces unit, told Reuters. “The enemy is already aware that the blitzkrieg that it planned did not work out.”

It was not clear whether Ukraine or Russia had control of the Russian town of Sudzha, through which Russia sends gas from Western Siberia and through Ukraineto Slovakia and other European Union countries. Russian oil and gas company Gazprom said Tuesday it was still pumping gas to Ukraine through Sudzha.

Russia first attacked Ukraine in late February 2022,

