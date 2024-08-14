Elon Musk Might Have Triggered A BlueSky User Boom With His Controversial UK Riot Remarks: Report

As Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk continues to make contentious remarks concerning the nationwide riots in the U.K., Bluesky has reported a significant uptick in signups.

What Happened: Bluesky, one of several apps vying to gain the market share of Twitter (now rebranded as X) following Musk’s turbulent takeover of the social media platform in 2022, has seen a 60% increase in general activity from U.K. accounts, reported Reuters.

According to an emailed statement, several Members of Parliament have also recently joined the platform, the report noted.

Musk’s controversial comments, which suggested an “inevitable” civil war in Britain, prompted a reaction from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The tech mogul has also been blamed for escalating tensions, leading to calls for stricter online content laws from

“For 5 out of the last 7 days, the U.K. had the most Bluesky signups of any country,” the company stated.

Why It Matters: This surge in Bluesky signups comes amid a series of controversies involving Musk.

Last month, Musk accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of election fraud, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Maduro subsequently imposed a 10-day ban on Musk’s social media platform X in Venezuela.

Earlier this week, the EU also warned Musk about promoting “harmful content” on his platform, prior to the tech billionaire’s interview with former President Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.