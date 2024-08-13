Mohamed El-Erian Argues Fed Missed July Rate Cut Chance, Cautions Against Expecting A 200 Basis Point Slash: 'That Would Be Too Much'

Mohamed El-Erian, the Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, criticized the Federal Reserve for not reducing interest rates in July, warning that the market’s anticipation of a 200 basis point cut in the next year is excessive.

What Happened: El-Erian stated that the Fed should have cut rates in July and that the lack of clarity about the future rate cuts is causing market uncertainty. El-Erian voiced his concerns on CNBC’s Closing Bell on Tuesday.

“But there’s also the question of the destination…They’ve been ambiguous about that. The market is expecting 200 basis points in the next 12+ months. That would be too much,” El-Erian said.

El-Erian predicted a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed in September. He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to regain control of the narrative. El-Erian says the market should expect a 150 basis point rate cut by the Fed in the next 12+ months.

"[The Fed] should have cut in July," says @elerianm. "But there's also the question of the destination…They've been ambiguous about that. The market is expecting 200 basis points in the next 12+ months. That would be too much." pic.twitter.com/CVL0bpsh07 — CNBC's Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) August 13, 2024

Why It Matters: The Federal Reserve’s decisions are under intense scrutiny as the economic landscape evolves. The July Consumer Price Index inflation report, due for release on Wednesday, could significantly influence investor expectations ahead of the Fed’s September meeting.

If inflation slows more than expected, it could bolster the case for a larger rate cut, potentially 50 basis points, in September. Conversely, if inflation meets or exceeds expectations, it may signal a need for a more modest 0.25% rate cut.

Adding to the debate, Brad Case, Chief Economist at Middleburg Communities, argued that the Fed might not cut rates until November. He emphasized the need for sustained economic weakness before considering rate cuts, citing strong consumer spending and rising wages as reasons to maintain current rates.

Meanwhile, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan expressed concerns about the potential impact of the Fed’s policy on consumer sentiment. He warned that a delay in rate cuts could erode consumer confidence, highlighting the delicate balance the Fed must maintain.

Prominent finance professor Jeremy Siegel also weighed in, urging the Fed to reduce rates swiftly to 4%, although he retracted his earlier call for an emergency rate cut. Siegel emphasized the need for a rapid yet measured approach to rate reductions.

