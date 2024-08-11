After Trump Proposes Presidential Control Over Fed's Interest Rate Decisions, Bank Of America CEO Says Jerome Powell's Independence Is Crucial: 'Independent And Freely Operating Central Banks Tend To Fare Better'

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan expressed concerns about the potential impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy on consumer sentiment and former president Donald Trump‘s idea of presidential control over the Fed’s rate decisions.

What Happened: Moynihan warned that if the Federal Reserve does not initiate interest rate cuts in the near future, it could lead to a decline in consumer confidence, in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

The Federal Reserve has maintained the policy rate at 5.25%-5.50% for over a year but hinted at a possible rate cut in September if inflation continues to decrease.

“They’ve told people rates probably aren’t going to go up, but if they don’t start taking them down relatively soon, you could dispirit the American consumer,” Moynihan stated. “Once the American consumer really starts going very negative, then it’s hard to get them back.”

Moynihan also addressed the issue of presidential influence over the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell, in response to a statement by Republican candidate Trump. He emphasized the importance of the Federal Reserve’s independence in the global economy.

“I think if you look around the world’s economies, you’ll see that those with independent and freely operating central banks tend to fare better than those that don’t,” Moynihan said.

Why It Matters: The context surrounding Moynihan’s comments is crucial. Recently, Brad Case, chief economist at Middleburg Communities, suggested that a rate cut might not be imminent. He emphasized the need for sustained economic weakness before any rate reduction, highlighting that consumer spending and income growth remain robust.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the Wharton School, has shifted his stance from advocating for an emergency rate cut to urging the Fed for a swift reduction to 4%. Siegel believes that while an immediate cut isn’t necessary, a rapid decrease would benefit the economy.

Adding to the complexity, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, remains skeptical about the Fed’s ability to achieve its 2% inflation target. He estimates a 35% to 40% chance of a soft landing for the U.S. economy, suggesting a recession is more likely.

Economist Claudia Sahm has also highlighted the elevated risk of a recession, strengthening the argument for rate cuts despite her own recession indicator not signaling an immediate downturn.

Additionally, Mohamed El-Erian noted that market conditions might pressure the Fed into a 50-basis-point cut in September, with traders increasingly expecting a more aggressive cutting cycle.

