Why Digital Ally Shares Are Soaring After-Hours

Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares are trading higher after-hours Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. patent for tracking and analysis of drivers within a fleet of vehicles.

The Details: According to the patent documents, Digital Ally's system includes a monitoring engine for receiving information from a vehicle-tracking device associated with a vehicle from the fleet and a mapping engine that displays an icon indicative of an incident on a map.

The system also includes a driver analysis engine that obtains incident information associated with a plurality of drivers and analyzes the information associated with the driver to generate a driver profile.

Digital Ally shares are moving on heavy volume in after-hours trading as investors digest the news. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has a float of only 3.164 million shares and more than 3.88 million shares have changed hands on Tuesday.

DGLY Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Digital Ally shares are up 37.66% at $1.17 after-hours Tuesday.

