Why JetBlue Airways Stock Is Falling Sharply

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced a $400 million convertible senior notes offering.

The Details:

JetBlue said it also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of their existing 0.50% senior convertible notes due 2026 with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

JetBlue shares spiked at the end of July following the company's second-quarter earnings release which beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines. According to data from Benzinga Pro, JetBlue shares are trading below the stock’s 50-day moving average of $5.83 and 19.16% of shares are being sold short.

Will JBLU Stock Go Up:

When trying to assess whether or not JetBlue Airways will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $5.50 on JetBlue Airways. The Street high target is currently at $6.50 and the Street low target is $4. Of all the analysts covering JetBlue Airways, no one has positive ratings, 3 have neutral ratings and no one has negative ratings.

In the last month, 2 analysts have adjusted price targets.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. JetBlue Airways is 0.09% up year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

JBLU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, JetBlue Airways shares are down 17.4% at $4.99 at the time of publication Monday.

