Anthony Scaramucci Slams Trump's Presidential Campaign Claims On Truth Social: 'He Is Lucky He Doesn't Post On X Anymore'

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director, has criticized former President Donald Trump‘s recent campaign statements on Twitter, now X.

What Happened: On Monday, Scaramucci responded to a post by Trump on Truth Social, in which the former president claimed he was leading in the presidential race.

In his post, Trump claimed that he was “doing really well in the Presidential Race, leading in almost all of the REAL Polls,” and criticized the Democrats for changing their primary winning candidate, Joe Biden, with Kamala Harris, who he claimed failed to get even a single primary vote.

Scaramucci reposted a screenshot of Trump’s post with his comment, “He is lucky he doesn't post on X anymore. This stuff he is writing is certifiable.”

He is lucky he doesn't post on X anymore. This stuff he is writing is certifiable. https://t.co/3iNrEIWuBW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 12, 2024

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s criticism comes in the wake of his recent comments on the strategies of both Harris and Trump in the current presidential race. He suggested that if Harris follows the Obama playbook, the race would be over and Trump’s people would be very worried.

Scaramucci also commented on Harris’ choice of Tim Walz (D-Minn.) as her running mate, describing him as a “different beast” and the right choice for Harris. He further suggested that the runner-up for the selection, Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), could have stolen attention from Harris.

In a recent electoral map projection by RealClearPolitics (RCP), Trump is leading Harris in four key battleground states, which would pave the way for a narrow Trump victory in the November election.

Photo via Shutterstock