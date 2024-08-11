Harris Campaign Admits Tim Walz Misrepresented Military Past

Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign has conceded that vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, misrepresented his past military service. This admission comes amidst escalating criticism over allegations of “stolen valor.”

What Happened: The Harris campaign confirmed to The New York Post that Walz had indeed misrepresented his military history. Walz has been under fire for allegedly claiming combat experience and overstating his rank during his 24-year service in the National Guard.

Walz has previously leveraged his military service to push for stricter gun control, asserting that he had handled “weapons of war.” However, it has now been disclosed that Walz never participated in combat and retired from his unit just before they were deployed to Iraq.

Adding fuel to the fire, Walz has also been accused of exaggerating his rank. Despite frequently identifying himself as a retired command sergeant major, he was in fact retired at the rank of master sergeant.

JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, has capitalized on the controversy, denouncing Walz’s “stolen valor garbage.”

Why It Matters: The revelation of Walz’s misrepresentation could potentially damage the credibility of the Harris campaign. Trustworthiness is a key factor in any political race, and the allegations of “stolen valor” could undermine voter confidence in the Harris-Walz ticket.

Furthermore, the controversy provides ammunition for their political opponents, as evidenced by Vance’s condemnation of Walz’s actions. The impact of this development on the upcoming election remains to be seen.

