Want To Start A YouTube Channel In 2024? Here's What Renowned Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee Has To Suggest

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, has shared his wisdom on how to successfully start a YouTube channel in 2024.

What Happened: On Friday, Brownlee took to X, formerly Twitter, and said many people are inquiring about how to start a YouTube channel in today’s time.

According to Brownlee, aspiring YouTubers only need to focus on two main things: “Make videos that you’d want to watch,” and “Everything else is just optimization for the first thing.”

A lot of people keep asking for my thoughts on "can you start a YouTube channel in 2024?" so I'll just drop all of my advice here in 1 tweet:



1: Make videos that you'd want to watch



2: Everything else is just optimization for the first thing — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 9, 2024

Brownlee currently has 19.2 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. On X, he has more than six million followers.

Why It Matters: The creator economy has seen exponential growth due to the democratization of content creation and distribution facilitated by the Internet and social media platforms.

This has resulted in a surge of independent content creators across various niches and industries. Last year, a report by Goldman Sachs estimated that the creator economy is projected to reach $480 billion by 2027, nearly doubling its current value of $250 billion.

Platforms like YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc., and Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., along with Elon Musk’s X, have been instrumental in this creator economy boom.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock