Anthony Scaramucci Slams Trump's Pro-Business Policies And Stance On Federal Reserve: 'His Oligarchy Isn't Going To Happen'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has issued a stark warning about the potential dangers of a second Donald Trump presidency.

What Happened: In a recent post on X, Scaramucci highlighted the potential dangers of Trump’s policies if he returned to the White House. He pointed out that Trump’s policies, which may appear pro-business at first glance, could have dire consequences for the economy and global investor confidence.

“At first glance, it appears that he has pro business policies, but he's also suggesting that he wants to take away the independence of the board of governors and chairman of the federal reserve as it relates to interest rate policy,” Scaramucci wrote.

Scaramucci also criticized Trump’s anti-free trade stance, suggesting it aims to revert the U.S. to outdated economic models from the 1890s. “These policies would be an absolute disaster for America and it would be an absolute disaster for the world,” he said.

He also criticized Trump’s leadership style, suggesting that Trump views the U.S. as an oligarchic state, a form of leadership that his wealthy supporters believe is more efficient than democracy.

Scaramucci concluded by expressing his hope for a more inclusive and aspirational America, suggesting that Trump’s leadership is not representative of a center-right coalition. “Trumpism is a Frankenstein monster and is not even anything representative of a center right coalition,” Scaramucci said.

He urged Americans to listen carefully to Trump’s rhetoric and reject his vision for the country. “His oligarchy isn't going to happen. We will work tirelessly to defeat him.” Scaramucci said.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s warnings come amid a series of critical remarks he has made about Trump. Last week, he suggested that Trump could face significant backlash if he refuses to debate Vice President Kamala Harris before the November election. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the original debate plan hosted by ABC News.

Additionally, Scaramucci warned Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency investors about the potential impact of another Trump administration on the Federal Reserve and the courts. He urged investors to be cautious of how these changes could affect their assets.

Recently, he accused Trump of bullying tactics against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, suggesting that the former president aims to deter others within the GOP from breaking ranks. He described Trump as a “bully and a coward” and warned that Trump would “bury them and shame them nationally.”

