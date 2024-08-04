Anthony Scaramucci: 'It Would Be A Disaster' For Donald Trump To Decline To Debate Kamala Harris

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director turned Donald Trump critic, has warned that Trump could be inviting trouble if he refuses to debate Kamala Harris before the November election.

What Happened: Harris is calling on Trump to adhere to the original plan for a debate hosted by ABC News on September 10, which Trump’s campaign initially scheduled with President Joe Biden before his exit from the race.

But Trump is now calling for a September 4 debate hosted by Fox News in place of the ABC News event.

Speaking with CNN on Saturday, Scaramucci said that Trump’s reluctance was expected but he was confident that Trump would eventually agree to debate Harris.

“There will be a negotiation. It’ll likely not be Fox News. It probably won’t be ABC News. But they will pick a venue, and they’ll debate. So, this is him posturing. This is him trying to get attention.” he said.

Scaramucci also warned that Trump’s refusal to debate could lead to a backlash, as he would be subjected to weeks of criticism from Harris and her running mate, who will be announced by Tuesday.

"It's hard for him, but he has struggled over the last three weeks to win the attention cycle. It would be a disaster for him if he doesn't debate the vice president," Scaramucci added.

In a post on X on Sunday, Scaramucci expressed his disapproval of Trump’s leadership, calling him a “useful idiot” who was manipulated by adversaries. Scaramucci also criticized Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing it as a failed attempt at cunning.

Trump thinks he is so smart but he is actual a useful idiot who was rolled by everyone of our adversaries. Tonight he praised Putin. It was an attempt at being sly. Oh look at me I would have cut a better deal. Yet he couldn't and never did. It is a tired act. Bluster without… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 4, 2024

Scaramucci further claimed that Trump’s actions have “destroyed the entire fabric of the GOP.” He ended his tweet with a prediction that Trump will lose in the November elections.

Meanwhile, Michael Tyler, the Harris campaign’s communications director, said that Harris will show up for the ABC debate on September 10 whether or not Trump does. Tyler said in a statement, “Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to. … The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience.”

Why It Matters: The debate between the presidential candidates is a crucial event in the run-up to the elections. It provides the candidates with an opportunity to present their policies and views to the public.

Trump’s refusal to participate could potentially damage his campaign, as it may be perceived as an unwillingness to engage in open discussion.

Furthermore, it could provide Harris with an unchallenged platform to criticize Trump’s policies and leadership, which could sway public opinion in her favor.

