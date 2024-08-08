Japan Hit By Two Major Earthquakes, Prompting Widespread Tsunami Warning

In a recent development, Japan was struck by two powerful earthquakes on Thursday, leading to a tsunami advisory being issued across several regions of the country.

What Happened: A 6.9 magnitude earthquake was followed by a 7.1 tremor on Thursday. The United States Geological Survey (USGC) confirmed the seismic activity. WION reported that tsunami advisories were issued in multiple regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, as stated by public broadcaster NHK.

The geographical location of Japan places it on four major tectonic plates – the Pacific plate, the North American plate, the Philippine plate, and the Eurasian plate. This makes the region highly prone to earthquakes.

Why It Matters: Japan has a history of seismic activities. In January, a powerful earthquake hit central Japan, causing extensive damage and triggering tsunami warnings. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.6, led to significant destruction, including the collapse of buildings, power outages, and disruptions to transportation systems.

In June, another earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture. However, no tsunami warning was issued at that time, easing concerns for residents and officials.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com