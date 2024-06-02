Japan's Shaken By 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake, No Tsunami Warnings Issued

Loading... Loading...

Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture was struck by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake early Monday, but authorities have not issued a tsunami warning, easing concerns for residents and officials.

What Happened: NHK World-Japan reports that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday morning, with no tsunami threat detected.

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that the earthquake occurred at approximately 6:31 a.m. and had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The cities of Wajima and Suzu experienced strong tremors, reaching an upper 5 on the Japanese intensity scale.

The quake also affected Noto town with lower 5 intensity tremors, while Nanao city, Anamizu town, and some areas in Niigata Prefecture felt a level 4 intensity. East Japan Railway reported that the Hokuriku Shinkansen and Joetsu Shinkansen bullet train services were halted due to a power outage but resumed by 6:50 a.m.

Notably, smartphone-based earthquake warnings were triggered in Tokyo, which were observed by a member of Benzinga’s overnight team.

Why It Matters: The earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture is a stark reminder of Japan’s vulnerability to seismic activity. Earlier this year on New Year’s Day, a more powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake caused significant destruction in central Japan, including collapsed buildings and power outages, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal areas including Ishikawa.

Historically, the region has been susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis, with a notable event in 2019 when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.

Photo Courtesy: Sean Pavone on Shutterstock.com

