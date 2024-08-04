Donald Trump Lobs Insults At Kamala Harris As Campaigns Spar Over Debates

Donald Trump launched a series of disparaging social media posts against Kamala Harris over the weekend.

What Happened: Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to post a series of derogatory remarks about Harris, including calling her “low IQ,” “dumb,” and questioning her “mental capacity” to engage in a debate with him.

This marks a significant escalation in Trump’s rhetoric against Harris, despite warnings from his party against such personal attacks.

Trump’s tirade began on Saturday when he withdrew from the ABC News presidential debate scheduled for Sept. 10. He instead suggested a debate with Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, insisting on a “FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!” in Pennsylvania.

“The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!,” he wrote on Truth Social.

In response, Harris accused Trump of reneging on his promise to debate “any time, any place.” She expressed her willingness to participate in the ABC debate, regardless of Trump’s involvement. She shared her view on X.

It's interesting how "any time, any place" becomes "one specific time, one specific safe space."



I'll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there. https://t.co/zqng89X8QD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2024

Trump responded with an ultimatum, demanding a Fox News debate or none at all. He continued to mock Harris’ intelligence and questioned her ability to face him one-on-one.

Why It Matters: The exchange comes after a successful week for Harris, who announced a fundraising haul of $310 million in July and surpassed Trump in several battleground state polls.

This incident highlights the escalating tension between the two political figures and could potentially impact their respective support bases and future political strategies.

