Fetterman Concerned About Josh Shapiro As Kamala Harris' VP

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has voiced concerns regarding the possibility of Kamala Harris selecting his home state’s Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate. These apprehensions have been privately conveyed to Harris’ team by Fetterman’s advisors.

What Happened: Fetterman’s advisors have hinted at the senator’s belief that Shapiro is excessively concentrated on his personal ambitions. The two Democrats share a long history of rivalry, having ascended the political ladder in Pennsylvania at the same time.

Shapiro has recently emerged as a leading contender for Harris’ vice presidential pick and is leading in online betting markets by a wide margin. Harris is interviewing several finalists on Sunday and plans to hold a rally with her chosen running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

According to the report by Politico, the reservations expressed by Fetterman’s representatives underscore the rigorous scrutiny potential running mates are subjected to, and the high stakes of Harris’ decision, which could potentially mold the future of the Democratic Party.

During their tenure on Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons, Fetterman and Shapiro had significant disagreements. Fetterman aimed to rejuvenate the institution and offer second chances to certain convicts, whereas Shapiro often adopted a more stringent stance.

As the time for Harris’ decision approaches, there has been a noticeable increase in efforts from both supporters and critics of Shapiro to sway her choice. However, Fetterman has maintained a conspicuous silence in public.

A spokesperson for Shapiro defended the governor’s record on the Board of Pardons, while a spokesperson for Harris refrained from commenting on the discussions.

Why It Matters: The selection of a vice presidential candidate is a crucial decision that can significantly impact the political landscape. The concerns raised by Fetterman highlight the intense competition and scrutiny involved in the process.

As the Vice President’s decision draws near, the public and political discourse around potential candidates like Shapiro is likely to intensify.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock