Why Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Is Trading Lower

Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading lower by 6.5% to $776.07 during Friday’s session. Shares of semiconductor stocks are declining in response to Intel Corp’s weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Intel shares are down some 27% Friday morning following disappointing second-quarter results and the announcement of a 15% workforce reduction and dividend suspension.

This slump is part of Intel's broader struggle to compete with leading chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. and if the losses persist, the company's market capitalization could drop to about $100 billion.

Why This Matters To LRCX Investors

Intel is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers, and it is a significant customer for many suppliers in the semiconductor industry, including Lam Research. A substantial decline in Intel's profitability or a reduction in its capital expenditure could lead to a decrease in orders from Intel. This could impact Lam Research's revenue and potentially its profitability.

Intel’s financial strain could raise concerns about the financial health of its suppliers and partners. If Intel is experiencing difficulties, investors might worry that other companies in its supply chain, including Lam Research, could also face financial stress or reduced business opportunities.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LRCX has a 52-week high of $1,130.00 and a 52-week low of $574.42.