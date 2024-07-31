Rivian Follows In Tesla's Footsteps, Reportedly Drops Key Fob With New R1 Deliveries

California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive RIVN has seemingly stopped providing new customers with a key fob. New Rivian customers now have to rely on either a key card or their mobile app to access, unlock, and drive their vehicles.

What Happened: The key fob is no longer included with the delivery but customers can purchase it if they want from Rivian’s Gear Shop later, a Rivian guide told a new customer. The customer shared the conversation via a post on Reddit.

However, the key fob is not currently available at the gear shop.

Rivian did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Here’s How Customers Can Access Their New Vehicles

Rivian previously provided both key cards and a key fob with their new vehicles. A key card is about the size of a credit card and uses NFC technology to access the vehicle. Customers must hold it to the door handle to lock or unlock the vehicle and to the interior to start driving.

Customers can also use the Rivian App on their phones to operate their vehicles.

Why It Matters: Rivian is not the first to stop providing key fobs to customers.

Tesla cars also do not come with a key fob at purchase. Customers who want it can purchase it for an extra $175 from the company’s online shop.

