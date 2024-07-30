Microsoft's Windows Reportedly Warns Users To Backup Their Data In The Cloud To Have 'Peace Of Mind' — But At What Price?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has reportedly been issuing a warning to millions of Windows 11 users about the significance of data backup.

What Happened: Microsoft has been displaying a full-screen pop-up message to its users, highlighting the need to back up their files using its cloud storage service, OneDrive, reported Forbes, citing Windows Latest.

The full-screen popup promotes Windows 11’s feature to “backup your desktop, documents and pictures folder in the cloud so you have peace of mind knowing they're protected, even if something happens to this PC.”

However, the free storage limit on OneDrive is capped at 5GB. Depending on the amount of data included in the backup, which may vary between users, some might need to pay for additional storage.

This move is seen as Microsoft capitalizing on its dominant position in the desktop OS market to push its other products and services. This new OneDrive campaign follows a series of similar initiatives for its browser, Edge, the report noted.

While data backup is indeed essential, users are advised to carefully evaluate which service to use. Despite OneDrive’s seamless integration with Windows, changing and transferring files can be a complex process once committed.

Why It Matters: This warning comes in the wake of a faulty update from CrowdStrike earlier this month that led to a global IT outage.

It was criticized by a leading U.S. cybersecurity official who said that while the outage “wasn’t malicious, it was a serious mistake.”

Microsoft’s inability to secure Windows like Apple Inc. secures MacOS due to a prior agreement with the European Commission has also been a point of contention.

Following the CrowdStrike incident, Microsoft stated that it is legally unable to adopt the same security measures as Apple due to this agreement.

