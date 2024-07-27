Human Rights Advocates Condemn Gov. Newsom's Homeless Encampment Removal Order: 'Shameful Moment In California History'

In response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order on Thursday directing state officials to initiate the removal of homeless encampments across the state.

Last month, the high court upheld an Oregon city’s practice of ticketing homeless individuals for sleeping outside, rejecting claims that such “anti-camping” ordinances infringed on the Constitutional prohibition against “cruel and unusual” punishment, reported CNN.

“This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same,” Newsom said. “There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

According to a 2023 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development submitted to Congress, California has the largest homeless population in the country, exceeding 180,000 individuals.

The nationwide estimate for people experiencing homelessness stands at approximately 653,100, marking an increase of about 12% since 2022.

California’s response to the Supreme Court decision is attracting significant attention from other cities and states. Newsom’s executive order has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from both homeless advocates and some elected officials.

Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and leader of the Housing is a Human Right initiative, criticized Newsom’s actions as an attempt to “criminalize poverty” and a continuation of “failed policies.”

In a statement released Thursday, Weinstein questioned, “Governor Newsom, where do you expect people to go? This is a shameful moment in California history.”

