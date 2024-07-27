'Don't Discount Kamala Harris Yet,' Says IAC Chairman Barry Diller, Recounting How 'She Mobilized Her Forces And… Shut Everyone Else Down' Within Hours Of Biden Stepping Down

IAC chairman Barry Diller on Friday praised Vice President Kamala Harris while recounting what happened after President Joe Biden last week decided to exit the 2024 presidential race.

What Happened: While appearing on CNBC, Diller said he was impressed by Harris’s quick mobilization of her team following Biden’s decision not to run for re-election.

“Within a millisecond of Biden telling her I’m not going, she mobilized her forces and within 12 hours, she shut everyone else down,” he said.

The media mogul said he initially hoped for an open convention, where multiple candidates, including Harris, would compete, creating a vibrant democratic process.

However, he recognized Harris’s confidence and organizational skills in securing endorsements and eliminating competition.

“It was her. She organized the endorsements leading with the Clintons and everybody else,” Diller added.

Why It Matters: A poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal, results of which were made public on Friday, showed former President Donald Trump leading Harris by a narrow margin. Moreover, Harris’s favorability among registered voters was on the rise.

Another report from the same day highlighted Harris’s growing support in swing states compared to where the President stood earlier this month.

Meanwhile, there’s also speculation about whether Trump might replace his vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), due to his underwhelming polling. This is in the wake of Harris gaining momentum.

