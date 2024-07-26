Elon Musk And Stephen King Entangle Again On X: This Time Horror King Challenges Techno King To A Joke-Off

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and renowned author Stephen King have once again engaged in a witty banter on social media. This time it was a joke-off, where they both took turns telling jokes.

What Happened: On Thursday, the King of Horror, as the author is sometimes called, initiated the banter, jesting about an Italian chef’s demise and questioning Musk’s ability to match his humor.

“The Italian chef died. You could say he pasta-way. Can Elon tell jokes like that? I’m thinking no,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In response, Musk posted a couple of jokes of his own. “What do you call a Great Dane eating a small piece of ham in a little village? Hamlet eating hamlet in a hamlet,” he posted.

What do you call a Great Dane eating a small piece of ham in a little village?



Hamlet eating hamlet in a hamlet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024

The tech mogul shared another joke, “My roommate says I'm a delusional schizophrenic. Jokes on him, I don't have a roommate!”

This humorous exchange came a day after King ribbed Musk about his acquisition of the social media platform. “Twitter-Twitter-Twitter. Sorry, Elon. You bought it. You’re stuck with it.”

At the time, Musk responded, “It hurts our feelings when you deadname.” The tech billionaire acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and soon after rebranded the social media platform as X.

It hurts our feelings when you deadname 😢 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk and King have engaged in social media exchanges. Last year, the two had a witty exchange over the rivalry between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier this month, Musk also reacted to King’s post suggesting that President Joe Biden should not run for re-election.

Musk personally covers the cost of the X Blue subscription, which includes a blue checkmark for King, despite the latter's prior strong opposition to paying for it.

