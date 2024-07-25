Kamala Harris Presses Netanyahu For Gaza Ceasefire: 'We Cannot Allow Ourselves To Be Numb To The Suffering And I Will Not Be Silent'

US Vice President Kamala Harris has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help establish a Gaza ceasefire.

What Happened: As reported by Reuters on Thursday, Harris, who is likely to be the Democratic presidential nominee, emphasized the need to end the ongoing war and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “We cannot allow ourselves to be numb to the suffering and I will not be silent,” Harris stated.

The conflict, which began on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement of people. Harris’ remarks have raised questions about whether her approach towards Netanyahu would be more assertive if she were to be elected president on November 5.

Despite her firm support for Israel’s right to self-defense, Harris expressed her growing impatience with Israel’s military strategy. “Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters,” she said.

Speculations about a potential ceasefire have been ongoing for months. US officials believe that the parties are closer than ever to a six-week ceasefire agreement, which would involve the release of women, sick, elderly, and wounded hostages by Hamas.

See Also: Kim Jong Un Rejects Donald Trump’s Friendship Claims? North Korea Says ‘We Do Not Care,’ Expresses Nuclear Readiness Amid Rising Tension With US

Why It Matters: President Joe Biden and Harris met Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of ending the prolonged war. A ceasefire would likely require the release of Israeli hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza.

Earlier, Netanyahu addressed the US Congress, emphasizing the alliance against Iran in the Middle East. However, Harris was notably absent from this address.

Despite the US election results, Netanyahu affirmed that Jerusalem will remain a strong ally of the US. This statement came during his first US trip since his record sixth term as Prime Minister commenced in late 2022.

Previously, Biden criticized Netanyahu for the standstill on ceasefire efforts, expressing uncertainty about whether Israel had committed war crimes.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: