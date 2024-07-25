Trump Slams Biden's Oval Office Speech As Bad And 'Barely Understandable' — Harris, Pelosi, Obama Thankful For President's Leadership

The political world is abuzz with reactions to Joe Biden’s decision to not seek re-election. The former President’s announcement has sparked a flurry of responses from key figures.

What Happened: Biden, in a speech from the Oval Office, revealed his choice to not run for re-election, citing the need to pass the torch to a new generation for the nation’s unity. This decision, a first for an incumbent president since 1968, came after mounting pressure from Democrats and internal polls indicating a potential loss to Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, criticized Biden’s speech, calling it “barely understandable” and “sooo bad.”

Former President Barack Obama expressed his support on X, praising Biden for his lifetime of service and dedication to the American people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lauded Biden’s leadership, describing him as “one of America’s most consequential presidents” and praising his “wisdom and magnificent leadership.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thanked Biden for his “act of patriotism” and his role in making America “stronger and more prosperous.”

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her gratitude for Biden’s “profound compassion” for the American people.

Why It Matters: Harris has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, receiving endorsements from prominent figures like Pelosi. Her endorsement came just days before Biden’s announcement, signaling a shift in the party’s strategy. Harris has already begun her campaign, positioning herself against Trump and outlining her liberal priorities, including expanding abortion access and addressing gun violence.

In her first campaign rally, Harris took a narrow lead over Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. She criticized Trump’s record and highlighted her background as a former prosecutor, aiming to draw a stark contrast between their visions for America. This development sets the stage for a closely contested election, with recent polls showing a tight race between Harris and Trump.

With Biden stepping down, 65% of Democrats believe the party’s chances of winning have increased, according to a new poll. This sentiment reflects the party’s confidence in Harris’s ability to lead them to victory in November.

