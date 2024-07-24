Democratic Mega Donors Predict Kamala Harris To Pick VP Among These 3 Lawmakers As Presidential Race Against Trump Heats Up

Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) are leading the race to become Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, as per Democratic mega-donors.

What Happened: These three candidates have garnered support from influential Wall Street and Hollywood donors and are currently under scrutiny by Eric Holder, former attorney-general under Barack Obama, Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Wall Street favors Shapiro and Cooper, while Hollywood donors lean towards Kelly.

Other potential candidates include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. However, Shapiro, Kelly, and Cooper have personal ties with Harris, which could influence the decision.

Why It Matters: The selection of Harris’s running mate is crucial in the wake of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Shapiro, a former state attorney, is popular among Wall Street donors who believe his influence could help Harris secure Pennsylvania, a key swing state. Kelly, a war veteran and former NASA pilot, is admired for his personal story and popularity in another swing state, Arizona.

However, there are concerns about Shapiro’s lack of government experience. Kelly would need to give up his Senate seat to become vice president, potentially costing the Democrats a vital seat in the Senate.

Harris has secured enough delegates to win the party’s nomination, setting up a head-to-head battle against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

A recent poll shows Trump gaining on Harris after the Republican National Convention (RNC). Harris had gained key endorsements to be the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party after President Biden announced his withdrawal from the race.

In her first campaign rally since replacing President Joe Biden, Harris took a marginal lead over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

