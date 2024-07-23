Apple Maps Adds 'Wow' Factor To 2024 Summer Olympics By Adding 3D Models Of All Venues In Paris

A week before the 2024 Summer Olympics commences, Apple Inc. AAPL announced significant updates to its Maps app and other features.

What Happened: Apple has revamped its Maps app for Paris, the host city of the 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled to commence on July 26.

The update includes 3D landmarks of all permanent venues and detailed renderings of iconic sites. The Maps app will also display pop-up locations, including temporary venues, souvenir shops, and public gathering sites.

Apple Maps has just been updated for #Paris2024 Summer Olympics. 😳



New update includes stunning 3D models of Olympic venues, including temporary ones.



Here are my favorites 👇 pic.twitter.com/UC0mooAPQl — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) July 22, 2024

Apple Maps will also provide real-time updates on road closures, advisories due to the games, and curated Maps Guides for restaurants, hotels, and shopping.

The tech giant plans to spotlight popular events like gymnastics and swimming in the App Store and recommends users download the official Paris 2024 Olympics app.

Why It Matters: This move by Apple comes after a series of significant developments in its mapping services. Last year in September, during the antitrust trial against Google, it was revealed that Apple Maps saw a surge in usage on iPhones.

This led to a significant decline in Google’s map usage on Apple devices. This shift resulted from Apple replacing Google Maps with its native app on iPhones.

The Summer Olympics are set to commence next Friday with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Paris time). The competitions will run through August 11.

Image via CardMapr/ Unsplash

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.