Biden's Exit From Presidential Race Sparks Massive Reactions From First Lady, Gavin Newsom, Marjorie Taylor Greene And More — Read The Reactions Here

President Joe Biden‘s announcement to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race has sparked a myriad of responses from politicians, experts, and celebrities alike.

What Happened: On Sunday, Biden, at the age of 81, made his decision public via a letter posted on social media platform X. The decision follows a less-than-stellar debate performance and growing pressure from fellow Democrats for him to step aside.

First Lady Jill Biden voiced her support for her husband’s decision on X, while Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, expressed her pride in her grandfather’s service to the nation.

Several prominent figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and singer Barbra Streisand, lauded Biden’s presidency.

However, the reactions were not universally positive, with actor James Woods expressing apprehension about Biden’s future role.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott implied that Biden’s decision to step down was a premeditated strategy set in motion before his disastrous debate performance.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also made a strong statement on X, following Biden’s decision to drop out from the race.

Why It Matters: Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race has significant implications for the political landscape. His departure leaves a void in the Democratic party’s candidate lineup, opening the door for other potential candidates to step forward.

Furthermore, the timing of his withdrawal, amid a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and following a disappointing debate performance, raises questions about the president’s health and political standing.

As the nation reacts to this unexpected news, the focus now shifts to who will emerge as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election. The coming months will undoubtedly be a pivotal time in American politics.

