Elon Musk's xAI To Equip Grok With Multimodal AI: Users Can Soon Get Text-Based Answers For Uploaded Photos

Elon Musk‘s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is making significant strides in enhancing its AI-powered chatbot, Grok. The latest development will allow users to upload images and receive text-based responses.

What Happened: Musk’s xAI is integrating multimodal inputs into its Grok chatbot, according to public developer documents. This means that users will soon be able to upload images and receive text-based responses, reported The Verge.

The company hinted at this development in a recent blog post, which mentioned that the upcoming Grok-1.5V would feature “multimodal models in a number of domains.”

The developer documents have now revealed that xAI is making progress in delivering this new model. A sample Python script in the documents demonstrates how developers can use the xAI software development kit library to generate a response based on both text and images.

Grok, which was first launched in November, is available to users with an X Premium Plus subscription. The last update, Grok 1.5, was released in March and came with improved reasoning capabilities.

Why It Matters: The development of multimodal conversational chatbots is a significant trend in the AI industry. This update from xAI comes at a time when several advancements in this field have been announced, such as Google I/O and OpenAI’s release of GPT-4o.

Musk’s xAI has been making significant strides in the AI space. Earlier in May, the company was valued at $18 billion in its latest funding round, as Musk aimed to challenge the $80 billion OpenAI, a company he co-founded. Musk’s ambition for xAI is evident in his plans to make Grok AI the new late-night comedian, as announced by him last week.

Earlier in March, Musk’s xAI made its large language model, Grok, open source, allowing entrepreneurs, programmers, or companies to use the model for their own purposes — but with an alteration.

