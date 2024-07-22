Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Is Moving During Monday's Session

Loading... Loading...

Comcast Corp CMCSA shares are trading lower by 1.67% to $39.41 Monday. Shares of several telecom stocks are trading lower in sympathy with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

Verizon’s performance in broadband net additions, with 391,000 new subscribers and a 17.2% increase in broadband customers year-over-year, highlights its growing presence in the broadband market. This increase can intensify competition in the broadband space, potentially impacting Comcast's own broadband subscriber growth and revenue.

Additionally, Verizon’s consumer segment showed a slight revenue increase of 1.5% year-over-year and a 100 basis point improvement in EBITDA margin. Despite the disappointing revenue results, this indicates Verizon is efficiently managing its consumer business, which could put pressure on Comcast to improve its own performance metrics to stay competitive.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CMCSA has a 52-week high of $47.46 and a 52-week low of $36.43.