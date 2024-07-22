Why Hims & Hers Heath Shares Are Surging Today

Loading... Loading...

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS shares are moving higher on Monday after the company appointed former Novo Nordisk COO and President Kåre Schultz‘s to its Board of Directors.

Schultz brings extensive experience from his leadership roles at Novo Nordisk Inc. NVO, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD TEVA and Lundbeck.

At Novo Nordisk, Schultz was instrumental in establishing the company as a leader in diabetes care.

“Kåre’s experience gives us an incredible wealth of expertise as we bring together the most valuable elements of clinical excellence, healthcare and technology to redefine health and wellness for our customers.” said CEO Andrew Dudum.

Price Action: Hims & Hers shares were up by 5.12% at $20.50 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

