Ukraine In 'Final State' To Split Like North And South Korea Amid Ongoing Conflict With Russia, Says Former Singapore Ambassador

In a recent prediction, Bilarhari Kausikan, the former ambassador of Singapore to Russia, has warned that the future of Ukraine could be similar to that of Korea, divided into two separate entities.

What Happened: Kausikan expressed his concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict potentially leading to a division of Ukraine, akin to the post-World War II split of North and South Korea, CNBC reported on Friday.

"The model I have in my mind is what has happened to Korea. Korea is still at war, North and South, legally, but there is an armistice and a divided country. I see that as Ukraine's final state."

Kausikan made these remarks at a private bank VP Bank event earlier this week, speculating on the potential impact of a return to office by former U.S. President Donald Trump. He suggested that Trump might adopt a “dramatic” stance on Ukraine to distinguish his approach from the Biden administration. This speculation comes in the wake of Trump’s increasing chances of reelection after surviving an assassination attempt last Saturday.

While Kausikan did not elaborate on what Trump’s “dramatic” action might entail, he expressed his conviction that “Europe is incapable of deterring Russia, and therefore is incapable of supporting Ukraine in any substantive way, without the U.S. at its back.”

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has been a focal point of international attention. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, D.C., as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit began, with long-term support for Ukraine in the war against Russia topping the agenda.

Following the summit, the U.S. announced a $225 million aid package for Ukraine, prompting Russia to seek talks with the U.S.

