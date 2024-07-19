Tesla Hikes Prices By $2,000 On Model S, X Variants In The US: Here Are The New Prices

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2024
EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday hiked prices of all variants of its more premium offerings Model S and Model X in the U.S.

What Happened: While the Model X SUV now starts at $79,990 on Tesla’s website, the Model S sedan starts at $74,990. The starting price on the Plaid versions of the two vehicles has also been increased by $2000.

The new prices are now as follows:

Model and VariantNew PricingOld Pricing
Model X All-Wheel Drive$79,990$77,990
Model X Plaid$94,990$92,990
Model S All-Wheel Drive$74,990$72,990
Model S Plaid$89,990$87,990
Source: Tesla

Why It Matters: Tesla cut prices on these vehicles by $2,000 in April ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings in April. The prices have now been restored to their start-of-the-year values in the run-up to the company’s second-quarter earnings scheduled for July 23.

The Model S and X are Tesla’s more premium vehicle offerings together with its stainless steel Cybertruck. In the second quarter, Tesla sold 21,551 units of Model S, X, and Cybertruck cumulatively, accounting for merely 5% of the company’s overall global deliveries. 95% of Tesla’s deliveries are of its mass-market offerings- Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV.

The company delivered 443,956 vehicles in the second quarter worldwide, marking a 4.8% drop from last year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed up 0.3% at $249.23 on Thursday. The stock is up just 0.3% year-to-date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

