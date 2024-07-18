Loading... Loading...

The Biden Victory Fund is putting fundraising efforts on hold, according to a memo shared with Benzinga.

What Happened: The joint fundraising committee — authorized by President Joe Biden‘s campaign and the Democratic National Committee — has asked employees at DCM, a firm tasked with reaching out to voters and donors, to “pause calling indefinitely as of tonight.”

"We have been asked by the BVF team to pause calling indefinitely as of tonight," the note stated.

See Also: Trump-Vance Administration Will Be ‘Terrible’ For Tesla, Says Bear: Elon Musk ‘Has Completely Alienated Most Of His Buying Base’

Why It Matters: The development is in stark contrast to where the Republicans are in the White House race: rallying behind former President Donald Trump with both funds and vocal support.

Earlier this month, Biden brushed off calls to step aside as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

The Commander-In-Chief even shared a letter to Democrats highlighting his accomplishments and a plan to defeat Trump.

Biden, so far, has not said on the record that he plans to exit the race.

Privately, reports indicate otherwise.

Key Democratic figures — including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — have voiced their concerns, either to allies or directly to the White House, over the viability of Biden’s campaign ever since the first 2024 presidential debate took place on June 27.

First Lady Jill Biden currently plans to attend a Biden Victory Fund event on July 29 in Martha’s Vineyard.

Biden is currently at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

What’s Next: The Democratic National Convention will take place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 in Chicago.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock