Biden Vs. Trump: Post-Debate Popularity Poll Reveals Unexpected Results For This Candidate

Loading... Loading...

A national poll conducted by NBC News indicates that President Joe Biden‘s subpar debate performance has led to a decrease in his and the Democratic Party’s popularity. Despite this, the presidential race against former President Donald Trump remains unchanged.

What Happened: The poll, carried out after the debate and prior to a shooting incident at a Trump rally, shows Biden lagging behind Trump by 2 points.

This result falls within the poll’s margin of error and reflects the margin from April’s survey. In an expanded ballot that includes third-party candidates, Biden led by 3 points, almost the same as in April.

While the race remains steady, over 60% of Democrats expressed a preference for a different presidential nominee. Nearly 80% of all voters expressed concerns about Biden's mental and physical fitness.

The Democratic Party’s popularity has also dipped, equaling its lowest point in the three-decade history of the NBC News poll.

Also Read: Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Announces Trump Endorsement: ‘I Assure You That I Have Made This Decision Carefully’

According to NBC, Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted the survey with Democrat Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, stated that the debate merely reinforced voters' existing perceptions of Biden.

“The voters have been trying to tell us for a very long time that they have concerns about Biden serving a second term," McInturff said.

Horwitt noted that the lack of change in the race is a "consequential" story and one that's not favorable to Biden's campaign. “That's the bigger story coming out of the debate," he said.

Why It Matters: The poll results highlight a significant shift in the political landscape, with the Democratic Party’s popularity hitting an all-time low. This could potentially impact the upcoming elections, as a significant percentage of Democrats have expressed a preference for a different presidential nominee.

Furthermore, the concerns raised about Biden’s mental and physical fitness could influence voters’ decisions in the future.

Despite these challenges, the presidential race remains competitive, indicating that the voters’ perception of the candidates extends beyond their debate performances.

This underscores the importance of comprehensive campaign strategies that address voters’ concerns and preferences.

Now Read: Trump Or Biden? Most Economists Say This Candidate’s Win Could Bring Higher Inflation

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock