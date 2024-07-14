Trump's Family Reacts To Attempted Assassination: 'Toughest Man I've Ever Met'

Loading... Loading...

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, his family shared heartfelt messages.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Ivanka Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response and urged for continued prayers for the nation.

Eric Trump told Page Six that his father was the “toughest man I have ever met.” On social media, Donald Trump, Jr. shared a photo of his father raising his fist after the shooting, saying the former president will “never stop fighting to Save America.” The younger Trump also took the opportunity to accuse Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Democrats of wanting the former president assassinated by attempting to strip Donald Trump’s Secret Service protections. In April, Thompson introduced legislation that “would reform the U.S. Secret Service's protective mission by automatically terminating Secret Service protection for those who have been sentenced to prison following conviction for a Federal or State felony.”

Meanwhile, former First Lady Melania Trump publicly denounced the attempted assassination of her husband on Sunday.

Melania Trump issued a strong statement, urging Americans to “rise above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that spark violence” in the wake of an assassination attempt on her husband.

She also expressed her appreciation for the U.S. Secret Service’s protection and extended her heartfelt condolences to the victims of the rally shooting, which led to one fatality and two severe injuries.

Ina statement, Melania Trump condemned the “monster” who attempted the assassination, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Melania Trump called on Americans to transcend politics, stressing the significance of “love, compassion, kindness, and empathy.”

She concluded her statement by stating, “The winds of change have arrived,” and expressed gratitude to those who have shown support and reached out beyond political divides.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that the shooter, who was situated on a nearby rooftop, is dead.

Donald Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was seen exiting the stage with blood on his face. He was immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents and escorted into a vehicle.

On Truth Social, Trump expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their quick response and offered condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. He recounted hearing a whizzing sound and feeling the bullet penetrate his skin.

Why It Matters: The assassination attempt on Donald Trump is a stark reminder of the intense political climate in the U.S. The incident has sparked a wave of reactions from politicians, citizens, and international leaders.

The quick response of the Secret Service and law enforcement has been widely praised, and the incident has led to renewed calls for unity and peace in the country.

As the investigation continues, the focus will be on understanding the motives behind the attack and ensuring the safety of public figures. The incident also raises questions about the security measures in place at such public events and the need for their review.

