OpenAI's Q* Gets New Name, Project Strawberry: Report Says It Can Navigate Internet Autonomously With 'Deep Research' And Significantly Better Reasoning Capabilities

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly working on a novel artificial intelligence project, codenamed “Strawberry.” This project aims to significantly enhance the reasoning capabilities of AI models.

What Happened: Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI had been previously rumored to be working on an AI project codenamed Q*, which was said to be a "breakthrough" as far as its capabilities were concerned.

Internal OpenAI teams are currently developing Strawberry, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. The document reveals OpenAI’s plans to use Strawberry for research purposes, although the exact timeline for the project’s public release remains unclear.

The project’s goal is to enable OpenAI’s AI to not only generate responses to queries but also to plan and navigate the internet autonomously to perform “deep research.” This capability has been elusive for AI models to date.

Strawberry, previously known as Q*, is viewed as a breakthrough within the company. It is expected to improve the reasoning capabilities of AI models significantly, enabling them to plan ahead, reflect on how the physical world functions, and solve complex multi-step problems reliably.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has previously stated that progress in AI will be primarily around reasoning ability. Other tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Meta Platforms Inc., and Microsoft are also exploring techniques to enhance reasoning in AI models.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for a statement.

Why It Matters: Project Strawberry’s development comes in the wake of a series of events that have shaped OpenAI’s trajectory.

In November 2023, Elon Musk jokingly referred to Q* as Q*Anon and expressed his concerns about the project’s potential implications for artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

During the same period, there were speculations about the safety concerns related to Q*, which was developing at a rapid pace.

In May, Altman hinted at major developments in AI capabilities and a massive investment in AGI.

These events underscore the significance of Project Strawberry and its potential to revolutionize AI reasoning capabilities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock