Boeing Astronauts Stuck In Space Speak Out: 'Absolutely Confident' Will Return Home

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were the first crewed flight for the Boeing Co BA Starliner that took off on June 5. The astronauts remain stuck aboard the International Space Station as Boeing has had setbacks bringing them home.

The astronauts spoke publicly for the first time this week. Here's what they said.



What Happened: Boeing's crewed flight and SpaceX's Starship's fourth flight test were among the highlights for the space sector in the month of June. The sector also saw a potential setback with the astronauts who were originally planned to return to Earth on June 14 still in space nearly one month later.

The astronauts shared their first public comments this week.

"We're absolutely confident," Wilmore said Wednesday, as reported by ABC News.

Wilmore said the two astronauts have tested a "Safe Haven procedure" in case they need to take shelter into the Starliner vessel and undock from the ISS.

Williams added that the astronauts have been taking part in several tests and are confident they are safe.

"We've been through a lot of simulations. I feel confident that if we had to, if there was a problem with the International Space Station, we could get in our spacecraft, we could undock, talk to our team and figure out the best way to come home," Williams said.

NASA said the astronauts were safe and there are plenty of supplies onboard the ISS.

"We're taking our time on the ground to go through all the data that we have before we decide on the return opportunity," NASA's Commercial Crew program manager Steve Stich said.

Why It's Important: Boeing's crewed flight was a major milestone for the company's space aspirations and came after SpaceX had previously transported astronauts to the ISS.

The Starliner experienced mechanical issues such as helium leaks, according to a report.

Wilmore and Williams were supposed to spend one week on the ISS and return home on June 14. They currently have no return date set.

Boeing was completing tests on the ground to problem-solve what went wrong and how to get the astronauts home, according to the report.

The aerospace company fought back claims that the astronauts were stuck or stranded in space, saying their flight home is delayed. The company stood behind commentary that the astronauts could return home if necessary.

"It is a test flight. The mission is still going and it is going well," Boeing previously said of Starliner.

The Starliner flight faced several issues and delays before launch. Outside of the Starliner, Boeing has faced numerous setbacks with its airline division. Boeing plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy charges related to crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes.

Boeing's very public struggles with the Starliner could see SpaceX continue to be a preferred company to take astronauts to space.

Photo: Courtesy Boeing