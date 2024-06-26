Boeing Dismisses Claims Of 'Stranded' NASA Astronauts On Starliner: 'The Mission Is Still Going And It Is Going Well'

Loading... Loading...

Boeing Co. BA has refuted claims that two NASA astronauts are “stranded” on its Starliner spacecraft, asserting that the craft is functioning well despite its delayed return from the International Space Station.

What Happened: Boeing’s Starliner, which docked with the ISS on Jun. 6, has had its return flight postponed for the second time until an unspecified date in July. This has led to speculation that the astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, are stranded, reported the Financial Times.

Boeing, however, has dismissed these claims, stating that the spacecraft is “performing well” and the astronauts can return to Earth if necessary. The delay comes at a challenging time for Boeing, which is already embroiled in controversy over the safety culture in its commercial aerospace division.

This is not the first time Boeing has faced criticism. Earlier this month, Dave Calhoun, the outgoing CEO, was questioned by the U.S. Senate about the company’s safety failures following a mid-air blowout of a door panel on one of its 737 Max aircraft in January. The company has been in a state of crisis since two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Despite these challenges, Boeing maintains that the delayed return of the Starliner is not a failure. The company stated, “It is a test flight. The mission is still going and it is going well.”

Why It Matters: The delayed return of the Starliner is the latest in a series of setbacks for Boeing. The company has been criticized for its safety failures and is facing potential criminal charges from the U.S. Department of Justice. Its CEO, Calhoun, has been publicly criticized by Elon Musk for the lack of engineers in Boeing’s leadership.

Boeing’s struggles have also had an impact on the aerospace industry as a whole. Despite the challenges, analysts expect a recovery in the industry, with Boeing’s proposed acquisition of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. SPR seen as a positive move.

Meanwhile, SpaceX continues to secure major contracts, such as the recent $843 million contract to construct the vehicle that will bring the ISS out of its orbit when its operational lifespan ends.

