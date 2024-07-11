Chinese Military Practicing Strikes On US Fighter Jet Replicas In Taklamakan Desert, Satellite Images Show: 'Warning Against The United States'

Loading... Loading...

Satellite images have surfaced suggesting that the Chinese military is practicing strikes on replicas of U.S. fighter jets. The images, taken in May, show a model aircraft carrier and over 20 replicas of U.S. stealth fighters in the Taklamakan Desert.

What Happened: The images, taken by Google Earth on May 29, were shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Turkey-based Clash Report, according to South China Morning Post.

The post suggested that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force pilots were practicing air strikes on mock-ups of American F-35 and F-22 jets.

The location was identified as Qakilik in the Taklamakan Desert. The images show several replicas severely damaged, indicating the PLA’s efforts to build up its long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems to counter U.S. naval forces.

Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, suggested that the drills could be aimed at U.S. and allied naval forces, perceived as a threat by Beijing. If the exercises involved the PLA’s intercontinental-range systems, they may have been practicing strikes on targets such as Guam, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher at the Rand Corporation, a think tank, says that the Chinese are openly displaying the mock-ups, suggesting they may not be concerned about Western observers.

"It may also be the case that the Chinese want the U.S. military to see this as a reminder that China is serious about military training and preparation and as a warning against the United States," Heath said.

Why It Matters: The recent developments align with the growing concerns about China’s military capabilities. The country’s rapidly expanding missile arsenal has been a cause of concern for U.S. officials, with the Rocket Force posing a significant threat to American forces in the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been redefining its future of warfare, with the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) working on a program to create “hyper-enabled operators” equipped with advanced AI technology, after abandoning its half-century dream of a powered armor akin to an “Iron Man” suit.

Furthermore, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has expressed concerns over China’s support for Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, labeling it as a significant security threat. These developments underscore the escalating tensions and military dynamics in the region.

