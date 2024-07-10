Elon Musk Repeats Old Prediction After Stability AI Founder Predicts China Will Be First Nation With 100M And Then 1B Robots

Loading... Loading...

Emad Mostaque, co-founder of Stability AI and Schelling AI made a bold prediction about China’s robotic future after which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in the future robots will outnumber humans.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Mostaque took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “China will be the first nation with 100m and then 1bn robots. Not in anyone’s forecasts.”

Musk responded to his post saying, “The future will have far more robots than people.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s prediction aligns with his previous statements on the future of robotics. Previously, the tech billionaire expressed his belief that the number of humanoid robots will eventually exceed the human population, potentially reaching a ratio of 10 robots for every human.

Last month, Musk also echoed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s prediction that humanoid robots will become as common as cars. “They will be 10X more common than cars,” Musk said at the time.

The Tesla CEO has also shown skepticism toward certain advancements in robotics. Earlier this month, he dismissed the idea of self-healing, human skin-wrapped robots as “pointless.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.