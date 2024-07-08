Mark Zuckerberg Decided To Shift Meta's Focus Away From Boomers After A Chat With Palantir's Peter Thiel: 'I Would Bet We'll Even See A Millennial President By...'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., made a bold prediction about the future of the U.S., foreseeing a millennial president by 2032, after a chat with Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Peter Thiel.

What Happened: In a leaked internal memo, Zuckerberg discussed the potential shift in the U.S. political landscape and its implications for Meta’s future strategy.

The internal emails were revealed as part of the Tennessee v. Meta (2024) lawsuit.

Zuckerberg has been contemplating the future of the world in 2030 and the potential changes in key societal institutions.

"By the end of this decade, we expect more of these institutions to be run by and for the benefit of millennials and younger generations," Zuckerberg said.

"I would bet we’ll even see a millennial president within the next few cycles by 2032."

He anticipates a rapid shift in the leadership of these institutions from the baby boomer generation to millennials and Gen-Z as the latter gains voting power and the former diminishes.

He also suggested that this shift will require Meta to reposition its messaging to better resonate with millennials and younger generations.

From a policy standpoint, Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of preparing for future debates and aligning with the interests of the upcoming generations.

He also noted that Meta’s core demographic is evolving as the company’s products cater more to individuals in their 30s with children.

Why It Matters: This comes amid a series of legal challenges for Meta and Zuckerberg. The company has been accused of neglecting children’s safety on its platforms, leading to a lawsuit by the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Meta is also facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misrepresentation of its advertising audience size.

Additionally, the company is grappling with a $3.8 billion lawsuit in the UK over its data collection practices. Against this backdrop, Zuckerberg’s memo suggests a potential shift in Meta’s long-term strategy to align with the changing political and social landscape.

