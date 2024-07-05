Biden Congratulates Keir Starmer On Becoming UK Prime Minister: 'Look Forward To Our Shared Work...'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to congratulate Keir Starmer on becoming the new U.K. Prime Minister.

What Happened: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Biden wrote in a post on X. “I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries.”

This is the first reaction from Biden on X to the U.K.’s newly elected prime minister.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden also spoke with Starmer on Friday and the two leaders reiterated their continued support for Ukraine against Russia. They also affirmed their commitment to working with the leaders of Northern Ireland to create and sustain economic growth and opportunities.

Why It Matters: Keir Starmer-led Labour Party bagged a historic win in the 2024 U.K. General Elections over the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party.

The electorate not only handed the party a resounding win after more than ten years of Conservative governance but also the monumental task of revitalizing a stagnant economy and a disillusioned nation.

“We said we would turn the page, and we have. Today we start the next chapter. begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal, and start to rebuild our country,” Starmer said in his victory speech to supporters in London. Starmer also promised to put “country first, party second” in his victory speech.

Starmer will attend the NATO Summit in Washington D.C. next week. Biden and Starmer will meet in person then.

