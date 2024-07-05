Keir Starmer To Become UK Prime Minister As Labour Wins Big Over Rishi Sunak's Conservatives — Mohamed El-Erian Shares Two Key Takeaways

Loading... Loading...

Keir Starmer-led Labour Party has bagged a historic win in the 2024 U.K. General Elections over the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party. However, influential economist Mohamed El-Erian has a note of caution for established parties.

What Happened: On Friday, El-Erian took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his analysis of the U.K. General Elections. He pointed out two main takeaways from the election results.

“First, and foremost, a huge #LabourParty victory as voter support for the #Conservatives collapsed, including several former cabinet members losing their seats,” he wrote.

“Second, within this historic result for Labour, a note of caution to the big established parties in Britain and elsewhere as demonstrated by the low voter turnout (down some 7 percentage points), the support gained by several small parties, and the impact of some independent candidates.”

The Labour Party emerged victorious on Friday, signalling a change in power after more than ten years of Conservative governance. The electorate has not only handed the party a resounding win but also the monumental task of revitalizing a stagnant economy and a disillusioned nation.

Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, is set to officially take on the role of Prime Minister later today. This development comes less than five years after the party experienced its most significant defeat in nearly a century. Starmer will take the reins at 10 Downing Street mere hours after Thursday’s votes are counted, replacing Conservative leader Sunak.

In his victory speech, Starmer acknowledged the magnitude of the mandate, stating, “A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility.”

He underscored his government’s commitment to prioritizing “country first, party second.”

Sunak said “sorry” as he accepted responsibility for the Conservative Party’s defeat, expressing regret to the hard-working Conservative candidates who lost in the election.

Why It Matters: Before the elections, European stocks and currencies, including the British Pound, experienced a surge, indicating no signs of risk aversion despite the ongoing UK legislative elections.

The Labour Party was anticipated to secure a landslide victory, ending 14 consecutive years of Conservative leadership. The party led by about 20 percentage points against the Tories heading into the elections. A nationwide exit poll showed that Starmer was likely to become the prime minister.

This victory is expected to bring about significant changes in the UK’s political landscape and economy.

