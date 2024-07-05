Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms, Inc META stock hit a 52-week and all-time high of $535.69 on Friday. The U.S. Big Tech remains aggressively invested in its artificial intelligence ambitions to unlock shareholder value.

Meta has introduced a new approach to artificial intelligence by releasing pre-trained models that utilize a novel multi-token prediction method. This new technique, detailed in a Meta research paper in April, represents a significant departure from traditional methods of training large language models (LLMs) to predict the next word in a sequence, Venture Beat reports.

Meta’s approach trains models to forecast multiple future words simultaneously, enhancing performance and drastically reducing training times.

Meta’s models may achieve a more nuanced understanding of language structure and context by predicting multiple tokens simultaneously.

This could significantly improve various tasks, such as code generation and creative writing. Meta has released these models under a non-commercial research license on Hugging Face.

Separate reports indicate Meta plans to incorporate more generative AI technology into its virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality games to boost its metaverse strategy.

The company aims to develop new consumer experiences with innovative gameplay driven by generative AI, TechCrunch reports.

According to a recent job listing, Meta seeks to research and prototype games that offer unique experiences each time they are played, utilizing non-deterministic paths.

The company also intends to build or collaborate with third-party creators and vendors to create generative AI-powered tools that enhance workflow and reduce time-to-market for games.

The primary focus will be on Horizon, Meta’s suite of metaverse games, apps, and creation tools.

Meanwhile, Meta’s Threads has grown to over 175 million monthly users, rapidly catching up to Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter.

Needham analyst Laura Martin’s conversations with former Meta employees revealed that generative AI already influences about 20% of Meta’s content generation and monetization.

Martin anticipates Meta will increase GPU investments over the next 2-3 years, integrating generative AI throughout its monetization processes.

Meta stock has gained 80% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC and iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF.

Price Action: At the last check on Friday, META shares were trading higher by 4.65% at $533.69.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image made via photos on Shutterstock