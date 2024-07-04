Mark Zuckerberg Recreates His Cringe Fourth Of July Video From 2021, But This Time With Extra Swagger: 'Happy Birthday, America'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the Fourth of July, surfing in a suit with a beer in hand and the American flag waving, reminding people about his 2021 video.

The celebration was shared through a video on Facebook and Instagram.

What Happened: The latest video of the Meta CEO shared on Facebook and Instagram, showcased him on a hydrofoil, donning a tuxedo, a chain necklace, and what seemed to be a pair of Meta Ray-Bans. The video also featured Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” as the soundtrack.

In the comments, Zuckerberg also hinted at a potential new look, suggesting he might grow out a mullet. He also discussed his recovery from an ACL tear, stating, “Pure 8 month post-recovery surfing with a dry start right here,” reported Business Insider.

Why It Matters: This year’s celebration is a shift from Zuckerberg’s infamous sunscreen look that was made public in 2020, where he smeared his face to avoid paparazzi attention, a move that went viral instead.

In 2021 also, Zuckerberg posted a video on July 4 while surfing that quickly became a topic of discussion and was turned into a meme. The video at the time had John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” as a soundtrack, a detail that did not go unnoticed by social media users.

Aside from his role as the CEO of one of the most valuable companies in the world, Zuckerberg is known for his passionate hobbies. He has often credited his side projects for teaching him more than his college courses ever did, highlighting their role in skill development and innovation.

