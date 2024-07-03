Apple Watch Rival Made By Samsung Could Last 2X Long Thanks To A New Wearable Chipset: Here Is What You Should Know

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s closest rival in the smartwatch space, Samsung Electronics, has introduced its new Exynos W1000 chipset that can help the next generation Galaxy Watch last twice as long as the Apple Watch Series 9.

What Happened: The Exynos W1000 chipset, packed with improvements across the board, is anticipated to be incorporated in the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Exynos W1000 has been manufactured using Samsung Foundry’s second-generation 3nm process. It is equipped with a robust five-core processor, which provides 2.7x faster app launch times and 3.4x faster single-core performance than its predecessor, the Exynos W930.

The Exynos W1000 also employs ARM’s Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, capable of supporting screens with resolutions up to 640 x 640 pixels. It also includes integrated 32GB internal storage.

To enhance the chip’s performance and efficiency, Samsung has introduced new technologies such as fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP) and embedded package-on-package.

Read Also: Palantir’s Peter Thiel Says It’s ‘Very Strange’ That Most Money In AI Is Being Made By Only One Company

Furthermore, the chip features a 2.5D Always on Display (AoD) for advanced watch faces, Bluetooth LE for audio, and LPDDR5 RAM for additional power savings. It supports connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, and NFC.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

It is speculated that the Exynos W1000 will be utilized in the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The advanced technologies in the Exynos W1000 could potentially extend the battery life of these upcoming Samsung smartwatches to 2-3 days on a single charge.

This is more than twice as long as the Apple Watch Series 9's battery life, which is estimated at 18 hours on a single charge.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2023, which featured speed and performance improvements.

Apple is now rumored to be working on a special 10th-anniversary edition, the Apple Watch X or Series 10, with a larger display and a thinner case.

Samsung’s introduction of the Exynos W1000 chip could be a strategic move to compete with Apple’s advancements in the smartwatch market.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Samsung