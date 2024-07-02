Biden Should 'Go Off The Teleprompter' And Talk To People Directly, Says Former Democratic Lawmaker Amid Concerns Over President's Ability For Another Term

Loading... Loading...

Former Democratic senator Heidi Heitkamp recently expressed her views on President Joe Biden‘s communication style after he addressed the recent ruling by the Supreme Court to grant partial immunity to former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: During CNBC’s “Last Call” on Monday, Heitkamp reflected on Biden who did not take questions from the audience after he remarked on Trump’s immunity.

“He should have stood and taken questions. Because the question now is can he go off the teleprompter and actually have a conversation with the American people,” Heitkamp said.

“The question on everyone’s mind is can he be president for the next six months, much less, the next four years. And if he had stood and taken questions and actually engaged, I think that would have gone a long way to telling people, ‘I’m here. I’m ready to serve. I know the direction we should take the country.'”

Why It Matters: Heitkamp’s comments come at a time when President Biden’s fitness to serve has been under scrutiny. A recent Ipsos poll showed a decline in voters’ confidence in Biden’s mental and physical fitness following the first 2024 presidential debate.

Additionally, a Benzinga poll found that 90% of respondents believe there should be a maximum age requirement for the U.S. president, which has become a key topic ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Recently, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya also voiced his concerns that people in Biden’s campaign are “propping” the president up for a second term when he should be allowed to retire, to retain power.

