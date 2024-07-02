Trump's Niece Takes On SCOTUS' 'Unjust' Immunity Ruling In Ex-President's Favor, Says Top Court Is 'Close To Granting Him Powers Of A King'

Loading... Loading...

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump is entitled to absolute immunity from prosecution for official acts taken while in office, but has no immunity for unofficial acts. His niece Mary Trump weighed in on the ramifications of the apex court’s decision in a substack post.

What Happened: “The corrupt supermajority has come very close to granting him [Donald Trump] the powers of a king; that he has, in effect, gotten away with the crimes against America that he's already committed,” said Mary Trump, a psychologist, author and media personality. Explaining why the former president should be stopped at any cost, his niece said, “If he gets back into the Oval Office, he'll be able to commit even more serious crimes with impunity.”

The first and foremost thing to do would be to move on from the debate and rally behind President Joe Biden, who has never beaten Donald Trump, she said.

If he isn’t stopped, “it's only a matter of time before anybody who has stood against Donald and the corrupt fascists who support him gets shipped off to Guantanamo Bay as his ‘official act,'” she said.

Mary Trump said the Supreme Court justices who are trying to make her uncle a king are “traitors.”

“This Court needs to be stopped,” the podcaster said. “This was an unjust and anti-democratic decision from a Court that no longer has any credibility and, apparently, no longer believes in its mission to uphold the Constitution,” she said.

Why It’s Important: The Supreme Court ruling is crucial in the sense it has a set precedence. Financial Times correspondent Stefania Palma said in a podcast, “This will set the boundaries of essentially presidential accountability for years and years to come.”

The offshoot of the ruling on the federal case that alleged Donald Trump overturned the election is that the lower courts, where his other cases are being fought, will now have to categorize which is an official act and which is a private act, she said.

This will essentially delay all the cases well beyond the Nov. 5 election, she added.

Commenting on the verdict MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said, “This is a death squad ruling that as long as you can construe it as an official or quasi-official act, you can do absolutely anything. Absolutely anything, and never be held accountable.”

Donald Trump and Biden are locked in a neck-to-neck race as they are likely to face off in the 2024 election. Following last week’s first presidential debate, rumors suggest Biden could be replaced after he put up a dismal show against his opponent.

